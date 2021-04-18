Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post sales of $52.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.52 million to $206.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.58 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $206.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,732. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.