Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 539,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $11,931,150. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

