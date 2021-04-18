Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $81.17. 539,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $11,931,150. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.