Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

