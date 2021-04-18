Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report sales of $227.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $997.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

YELP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.98. 2,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,792. Yelp has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.16 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

