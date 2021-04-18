Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.29). Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

