Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $20.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 5,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

