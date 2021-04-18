Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $191.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.90 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $698.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,900 shares of company stock worth $9,423,872 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 1,002,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

