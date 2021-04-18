Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $5.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $252,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

