Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,592. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $820.59 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

