Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

ADC stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

