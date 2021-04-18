Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

