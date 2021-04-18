Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.