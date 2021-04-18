Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

