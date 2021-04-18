Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post $88.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $89.40 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 519,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,303,610 shares in the company, valued at $55,170,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,339 shares of company stock worth $14,461,155. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

