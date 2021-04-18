XYO Market Cap Hits $72.30 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. XYO has a total market cap of $72.30 million and approximately $868,555.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

