Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.64. 2,179,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

