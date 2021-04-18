Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

