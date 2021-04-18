Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,091 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,091 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up approximately 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.16 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

