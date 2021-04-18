Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $223.15 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.