Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.31 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

