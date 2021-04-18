Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

