Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

