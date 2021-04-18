Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $102.24 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.97 or 0.00110713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $102.24 million and approximately $50.74 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00676483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

