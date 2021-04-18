Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,792 shares of company stock valued at $101,371,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $256.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

