Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Lessened by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

