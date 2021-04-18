Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,014,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 2,578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRCDF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.
Wirecard Company Profile
