Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

WIT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wipro by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

