Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.