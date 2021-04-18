Wing (WING) Price Down 27.4% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Wing has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.04 or 0.00080517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00277469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00724095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.19 or 0.99696419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00834735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,643,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,032 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

