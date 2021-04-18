Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 294 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last ninety days.

A stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

