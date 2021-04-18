Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 149 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $811.45. 774,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.84 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

