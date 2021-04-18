Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,847 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The stock has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

