Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $248,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.65. 806,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.33 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

