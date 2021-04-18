Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 7,577,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

