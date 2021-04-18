Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.58. 1,271,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.61. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

