Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

