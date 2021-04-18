William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GPN opened at $217.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

