Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.27.

WCP opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

