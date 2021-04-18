Weybosset Research & Management LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 8.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.17. 26,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

