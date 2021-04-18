Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 156.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $581,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM remained flat at $$56.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 542,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

