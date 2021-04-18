Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 51,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.