WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $200.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $229.02. 331,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,840. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

