Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $15.73 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $509,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48.6% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 91,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 435,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

