Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

