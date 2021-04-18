Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Netflix by 935.5% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Netflix by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Netflix by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.94. 86,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,511. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

