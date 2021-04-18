Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $269.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

