Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $150.98 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $150,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $$56.98 on Friday. 542,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $241.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

