Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.76. 38,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

