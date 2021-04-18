Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.86. 49,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

