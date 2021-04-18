Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $638.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

